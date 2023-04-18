BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 85.2% in March

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

