Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 84.0% in March

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,754,000 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 2,039,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
JRVMF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.77.
About Jervois Global
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jervois Global (JRVMF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.