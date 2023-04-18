Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 84.0% in March

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,754,000 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 2,039,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,368,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JRVMF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

