Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Expands By 84.0%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,358,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the March 15th total of 1,825,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

