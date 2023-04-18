Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,513,500 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the March 15th total of 797,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGPPF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Megaport from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Megaport Stock Performance

Shares of MGPPF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Megaport has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Megaport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.