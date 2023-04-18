Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,513,500 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the March 15th total of 797,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGPPF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Megaport from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Megaport Stock Performance

Shares of MGPPF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Megaport has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

