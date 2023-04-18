Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Up 87.2% in March

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 146,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Global Industrial stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

