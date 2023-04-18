Edible Garden (EDBL) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Edible Garden to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Edible Garden and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Edible Garden Competitors 100 171 489 23 2.56

Edible Garden currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.62%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 57.21%. Given Edible Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edible Garden and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89% Edible Garden Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $11.55 million -$12.45 million -0.03 Edible Garden Competitors $1.56 billion $20.81 million -0.18

Edible Garden’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Edible Garden is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Edible Garden beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

