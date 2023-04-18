Head to Head Analysis: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 2.70 -$19.11 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.86) -9.14

Analyst Ratings

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dragonfly Energy and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.82%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 123.92%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A -13.99% FREYR Battery N/A -22.57% -18.68%

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats FREYR Battery on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

