Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $773,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 47.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

