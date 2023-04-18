Contrasting ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Orion Engineered Carbons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Engineered Carbons $2.03 billion 0.74 $106.20 million $1.74 14.63

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and Orion Engineered Carbons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Orion Engineered Carbons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 5.23% 28.89% 6.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Rating)

ASP Isotopes Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods. Specialties are used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications. The company was founded on April 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.