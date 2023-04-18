Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.