Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates
In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
JKHY opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.
Read More
