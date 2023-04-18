Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$53.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 277.34%.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.