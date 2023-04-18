Comparing Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endeavour Silver and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus price target of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 39.56%. Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 157.92%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $210.16 million 3.75 $6.20 million $0.03 138.33 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.98) -6.77

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Skeena Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 2.95% 4.11% 3.34% Skeena Resources N/A -53.74% -44.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Skeena Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.