Head to Head Review: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazard and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.86 billion 1.36 $357.52 million $3.47 9.89 B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.93 -$159.83 million ($6.05) -4.91

Analyst Recommendations

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lazard and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 1 2 2 0 2.20 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Given Lazard’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Lazard pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B. Riley Financial pays out -66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 12.52% 48.82% 6.00% B. Riley Financial -17.46% -21.39% -2.16%

Summary

Lazard beats B. Riley Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Wealth Management segment offers retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance, and tax preparation services. The Financial Consulting segment focuses on a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. The Auction and Liquidation segment deals with retail liquidation services. The Communications segment is composed of a portfolio of companies acquired for attractive risk-adjusted investment return characteristics. The Consumer segment includes Targus and the Brands investment portfolio. The com

