Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the "Commercial physical research" industry.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 358.00 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $77.15 million 4.39

Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 719 1294 27 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 5.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

