CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $72.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

CRSP opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

