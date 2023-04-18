Comparing iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen -98.50% -42.83% -35.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for bioAffinity Technologies and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 367.82%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $4,803.00 3,154.02 -$8.15 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $10.40 million 1.41 -$10.25 million ($1.16) -1.41

bioAffinity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats iSpecimen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

