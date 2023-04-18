Critical Review: LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Peers

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LiveRamp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 526 3063 5063 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.30%. Given LiveRamp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% LiveRamp Competitors -106.93% -1,732.96% -10.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million -$33.83 million -13.60 LiveRamp Competitors $924.58 million -$48.47 million -7.90

LiveRamp’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

