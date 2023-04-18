Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

TKLF opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Yoshitsu has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yoshitsu in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth about $170,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.