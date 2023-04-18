Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declines By 16.7%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

TPZ opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

