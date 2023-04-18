Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,896,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
