Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,896,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.0 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.