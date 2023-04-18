Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Declines By 16.5%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 2,014,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,809.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sumco from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sumco Trading Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:SUMCF opened at 14.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 14.20. Sumco has a 52-week low of 11.93 and a 52-week high of 14.99.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

