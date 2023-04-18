Short Interest in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Drops By 16.6%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 367,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PLUS stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ePlus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

