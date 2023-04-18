KeyCorp Weighs in on Rent the Runway, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent the Runway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

RENT stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.70. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 235,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 149,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,409.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $26,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 492,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 23,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $65,659.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,409.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,823 shares of company stock valued at $525,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

