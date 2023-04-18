MoneyLion (ML) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MoneyLion to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s peers have a beta of 5.57, meaning that their average share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -220.57% -21.15% -8.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 282 1270 1894 67 2.50

MoneyLion presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,034.04%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.42%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.56 MoneyLion Competitors $3.13 billion $503.33 million 1.08

MoneyLion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyLion peers beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

