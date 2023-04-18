BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Head to Head Survey

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 26.35% 16.13% 1.01% BM Technologies -0.80% -0.02% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and BM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 199.28%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and BM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $280.58 million 1.62 $73.93 million $2.69 6.23 BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.46 -$780,000.00 ($0.09) -35.88

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats BM Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment is involved in managing the company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All-Others segment consists of electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. The company was founded by Luvleen Sidhu in May 2016 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

