Financial Analysis: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) versus Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and Shaftesbury Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $1.04 billion 11.29 $358.13 million $4.23 32.58 Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

This table compares Life Storage and Shaftesbury Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 34.50% 10.06% 5.05% Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and Shaftesbury Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 8 2 0 2.20 Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $127.22, suggesting a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Life Storage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

Life Storage beats Shaftesbury Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

