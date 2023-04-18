Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

