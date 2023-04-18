Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,813,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 5,470,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,962.6 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNNVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

