Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,906,900 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 26,053,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Weimob Stock Performance

WEMXF opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Weimob has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weimob from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

