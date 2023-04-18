Financial Survey: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 29.18% 28.85% 12.05% Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ovintiv and Crescent Point Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.74 $3.64 billion $14.20 2.66 Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.23 $1.14 billion $2.02 3.83

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ovintiv and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 8 10 0 2.56 Crescent Point Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.09%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.57%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Crescent Point Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

