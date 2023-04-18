Critical Comparison: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 59.02% 1.34% 1.26% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.14%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 36.14 $37.26 million $0.26 80.12 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -25.95

Equity Commonwealth has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.