(GRMN) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

(NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 8,176 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get alerts:

Profitability

This table compares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors 451.02% -50.69% -12.36%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $5.43 billion $572.20 million 22.54

This table compares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

‘s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 4440 24018 30128 635 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 45.50%.

Summary

rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.