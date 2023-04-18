Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) versus St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Critical Survey

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) and St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Great-West Lifeco pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. St. James’s Place pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Great-West Lifeco pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. St. James’s Place pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great-West Lifeco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Great-West Lifeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of St. James’s Place shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A $2.60 10.67 St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A $0.28 51.18

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and St. James’ Place’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Great-West Lifeco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than St. James’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great-West Lifeco and St. James’ Place’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great-West Lifeco N/A N/A N/A St. James’s Place N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great-West Lifeco and St. James’s Place, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great-West Lifeco 0 1 1 0 2.50 St. James’s Place 0 1 4 0 2.80

Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential upside of 28.74%. Given Great-West Lifeco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great-West Lifeco is more favorable than St. James’s Place.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life. The United States segment offers asset management and financial services through the Great-West Financial, Putnam and insurance businesses in the branches of Great-West Life and Canada Life located in the U.S. The Europe segment consists of insurance, annuities and reinsurance business units. The Lifeco Corporate segment includes operating results for activities of Lifeco that are not associated with the major business units of the firm. The company was founded on November 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

