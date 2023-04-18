Head to Head Comparison: Titan Medical (TMDIF) vs. Its Competitors

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Titan Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.74 Titan Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $56.70 million -9.87

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Titan Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Titan Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1037 3640 7829 187 2.56

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Titan Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Summary

Titan Medical peers beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

