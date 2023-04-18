Analyzing Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 1.06% 15.74% 4.78% United Natural Foods 0.64% 14.45% 3.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $2.61 billion 0.51 $27.75 million $0.70 47.81 United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.05 $248.00 million $3.11 8.51

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 5 0 3.00 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus price target of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Risk and Volatility

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats United Natural Foods on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs' Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

