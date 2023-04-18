Head-To-Head Review: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NantHealth and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $62.65 million 0.16 -$58.26 million ($7.65) -0.17 BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$169.63 million ($17.20) -0.19

This table compares NantHealth and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NantHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -89.76% N/A -30.69% BIT Mining -26.09% -44.88% -33.29%

Summary

NantHealth beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.