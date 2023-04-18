Reviewing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.85 $1.14 billion $4.01 2.76 Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

This table compares Comstock Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 2 8 2 0 2.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote. The company was founded on January 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

