Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Viomi Technology stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology ( NASDAQ:VIOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.02 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

