Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verb Technology has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Verb Technology by 599.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

