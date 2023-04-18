Short Interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Declines By 19.5%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 787,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on VIRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
Featured Articles
