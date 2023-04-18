Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VSAC stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,519,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 1,262.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 396,478 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

