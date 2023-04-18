Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGEN. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Seagen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $205.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.88. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $38,206,836. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

