Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

