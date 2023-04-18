Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. Reed’s has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

