Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.16. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.29%.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

