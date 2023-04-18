Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.36.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.