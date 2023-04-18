NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of NanoViricides from $8.50 to $5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
NanoViricides Stock Up 21.6 %
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.42 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.