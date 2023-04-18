Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMH. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Shares of AMH opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 123.95%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

