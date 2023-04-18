FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atlantic Securities decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Chesney now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.44. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.54 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.31 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.76.

Biogen Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $292.20 on Monday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.