Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRT opened at $16.19 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.